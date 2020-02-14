SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the second day in a row, a South Hadley school was swarmed by police following a written bomb threat.
Friday morning, a threat was discovered at the Michael E. Smith Middle School. The school has since been deemed safe by law enforcement.
Three different agencies were on-scene this morning as they investigated a bomb threat at the middle school. This comes one day after a similar threat in the high school.
School officials said the bomb threat was discovered at 10:30 a.m. but parents told us they first heard about their children being put under a 'shelter-in-place' from the children themselves.
In a automated phone call to parents, school district officials said that a written bomb threat was reported to administrators at the Michael E. Smith Middle School.
Investigators arrived and determined that it was a low-level threat.
"There is no imminent danger per the police," the message indicated.
[Reporter: Does hearing low-level bomb threat make you feel better?]
"Not really, not when I have my daughter hysterically crying from the school, absolutely not," said one parent, who did not want to be identified.
Concerns are especially heightened since one day earlier a written bomb threat was discovered at South Hadley Hgh School, where today, students arrived to a heavy police presence.
Western Mass News spoke with several Smith Middle School parents who didn't want to show their faces on-camera around noontime. That's when they were allowed in the building to pick up their children.
Though there was no early dismissal, we counted more than 10 parents who went to the school to collect their children before the end of the day.
Those parents said they got the robocall more than an hour after the 'shelter-in-place' had been implemented, hearing the news first from their own children.
"As soon as I got the text message from her about what was going on, I rushed down here to try to get her. I tried to call the school several times, no answers. I wasn’t getting any information from anybody," said one parent.
The official shelter in place was lifted before 2 p.m
