SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Springfield early Friday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Springfield Street and Caseland Street shortly after midnight.
Our Western Mass Crew arrived on scene just before 1 a.m. and spotted a white car that was badly mangled and police tape blocking off a house.
The car appears to have struck the house and then a tree.
No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.