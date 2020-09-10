HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An accident involving a dump truck left a bicyclist with critical injuries in Holyoke Thursday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Appleton and Bowers Streets.
"We heard police sirens. We came outside the building and we saw a truck parked right outside with somebody underneath the back tire. We weren't sure what was going on,” said Eric Babski, who works at Edaron on Appleton Street.
This was the crash scene Thursday morning in Holyoke after first responders said a dump truck collided with a man riding a bicycle.
Holyoke fire officials said a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
"We saw the Sullivan personnel coming out with forklifts and a front loader. They tilted the truck back. The ambulance arrived and removed the individual,” Babski noted.
Babski works at Edaron, which is right near the intersection where the crash happened. He said the type of truck and bicyclist crash at Bowers and Appleton does not happen often.
"No, we don't see crashes that often. We hear tires screeching from time to time, lots of loud music, but no, we don't see many crashes,” Babski added.
The area around Appleton and Bowers Streets was closed to traffic for several hours as investigators, including Mass. State Police, remained on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.