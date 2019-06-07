LUDLOW. MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Motorists should expect heavy delays along a section of the Mass. Pike in Western Massachusetts.
Mass. State Police said that crews are currently on-scene of a "fatal" crash along the westbound side of the Pike in Ludlow, between exits 6 and 7.
Additional information regarding the incident is not immediately available.
Those traveling through the area should expect delays while the investigation continues.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.