SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the area of Parker Street and Frederic Street around 8:10 p.m. Thursday for a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
Our crew on-scene Thursday night reported seeing damage to the front end of a vehicle and a motorcycle helmet nearby. However, the motorcycle was seen approximately 100 yards down the road.
The adult male who was riding the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.
Walsh added that the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Parker Street, between Boston Road and North Branch Parkway, was closed for a time last night, but has since reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
