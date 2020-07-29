WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly morning crash in Westfield.
Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe said that emergency crews were called to the area of 563 Montgomery Road for a crash between a vehicle and motorcycle around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.
McCabe added that the motorcyclist, an adult male, died as a result of the crash. That person's identity has not yet been released.
It's not immediately known if anyone in the vehicle was injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Westfield Police traffic bureau and the Mass. State Police Collision Accident and Reconstruction Section.
