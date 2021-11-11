SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest in a string of deadly crashes in Springfield remains under investigation. Wednesday night’s crash marks the fifth deadly crash in less than two weeks within the city.

Springfield Police said a pedestrian died after being hit by a car on State Street around 6 p.m. last night and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is keeping an eye on the situation.

“It is kind of scary. We are having a lot of accidents of pedestrians being killed,” said Luis Rodriguez of Springfield.

Two of those crashes resulted in the deaths of pedestrians. On November 3, a man was struck while walking his bike in the 600 block of State Street. He later died and the driver was arrested. On Wednesday, November 10, a female was hit in the 100 block of the Same Street. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials said the driver did stay at the scene and the accident is currently under investigation.

Sarno told Western Mass News he was briefed on this latest tragedy.

Efforts underway for increased police patrols in Springfield following deadly crashes SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five deadly accidents were reported in Springfield in just over one week, with the latest one on Wednesday nigh…

“My thoughts, prayers, sympathies, and encouragement go out to the affected families, but Commissioner Clapprood and I are going to continue to put out there - not only to drivers but to pedestrians - that you need to be cognizant of where you are and be careful,” Sarno explained.

Sarno said the city’s police officers are hard at work. This past weekend, police issued over 100 traffic citations and, earlier this week, arrested a male driver.

“That was speeding on State Street, drinking, open container, high-capacity automatic weapon, and guess what, arrested on the same things in 2019 and has been out on open charges,” Sarno added.

He is reaffirming his call on the courts for help.

“…But yet, when you look at the roster on the court situation, these are all being dismissed and that just empowers, emboldened these individuals to say ‘What's the big deal? I can speed, I can carry a high-capacity automatic weapon, I can drink while I’m driving,’” Sarno noted.