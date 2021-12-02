NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person is dead after a late night shooting in Northampton Wednesday.
According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, a 39-year-old man was shot around 11 p.m.
Officers were called to the scene by a bystander and officials say the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say a short time later the suspect in the shooting was arrested. They are expected to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Thursday morning.
The suspect is facing the following charges:
- Murder
- Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.