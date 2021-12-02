Northampton police generic

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person is dead after a late night shooting in Northampton Wednesday.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, a 39-year-old man was shot around 11 p.m. 

Officers were called to the scene by a bystander and officials say the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say a short time later the suspect in the shooting was arrested. They are expected to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Thursday morning.

The suspect is facing the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

