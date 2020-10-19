SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a report of shots fired on the 0-100 block of Acushnet Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
