SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating a weekend homicide.
Police were called to the 200 block of Worthington Street around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Officers arrived and found a scene, but wasn't able to find any victims.
Walsh said that shortly after midnight, a Springfield Police detective got a call from Mass. State Police informing them of a deadly crash, where the driver had been ejected, near Exit 9A along I-91 north.
"The adult male driver was the gunshot victim from Worthington Street," Walsh added.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.