SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating a weekend homicide.

Police were called to the 200 block of Worthington Street around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Officers arrived and found a scene, but wasn't able to find any victims.  

Walsh said that shortly after midnight, a Springfield Police detective got a call from Mass. State Police informing them of a deadly crash, where the driver had been ejected, near Exit 9A along I-91 north.

"The adult male driver was the gunshot victim from Worthington Street," Walsh added.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.