HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Holyoke are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired along Homestead Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. They were familiar with the residence and determined that it was another drive-by shooting.

The scene was secured and investigators recovered several 9mm shell casings.

+3 Drive-by shootings in Holyoke reported by police HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There have been several drive-by shootings reported by police in the city of Holyoke in less than a month.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and that it's for Holyoke, then hit send.