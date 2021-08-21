Police Generic 012220

(photo MGN-online)

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Holyoke are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired along Homestead Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.  They were familiar with the residence and determined that it was another drive-by shooting.

The scene was secured and investigators recovered several 9mm shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and that it's for Holyoke, then hit send.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.