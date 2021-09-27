Two men arrested - Darnell Holbrook and William Villegas

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in West Springfield have arrested two men following an investigation into drug activity at the Econo Lodge Motel on Elm Street.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, as part of that investigation Narcotics Detectives were able to obtain a Search Warrant for one of the motel rooms at the Econo Lodge.

on Friday, September 24th detectives executed that Search Warrant just after noon time with assistance from Holyoke, Chicopee, the Franklin County Jail and the FBI. 

"As a result of that Search Warrant, William Villegas and Darnell Holbrook were arrested at the scene," the West Springfield Police Departments explained.

We're told 35-year-old, Villegas from Chicopee had an outstanding arrest warrant as well. 

William Villegas, arrested in West Springfield

He's been charged with the following: 

- Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute, Subsequent offense

- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without License

- Possession of Ammunition without FID card

- Possession of Class “B” Drug, Subsequent offense

38-year-old, Holbrook from West Springfield, was arrested on two charges including, Possession of Class "A" Drug and Possession of Class "B" Drug, Subsequent offense.

Darnell Holbrook, arrested in West Springfield

Further details about the investigation and arrests have not been released. 

