Palmer police officers are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed one woman.
According to the Palmer police department on Monday, October 8th at 5:13 pm police officers responded to a motorcycle vs motor vehicle accident on Park St. by Pinney St.
The motorcyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she later died from her injuries.
Western Mass News will keep you updated with the latest as we find out more information
