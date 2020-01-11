Police investigating fatal shooting on Sargeant St. in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in the city of Holyoke.
According to Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, officers responded to 137 Sargeant Street where they located a male that had been fatally shot in an alleyway.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene, an alley on Sargeant Street has been blocked off by crime tape and that a part of Sargeant near Maple Street was blocked.
Mass State Police Lt. Tom Ryan states that uniformed patrols and troopers assigned to Hampden County D.A. Anthony Gulluni's office were called to assist Holyoke Police Saturday with two investigations.
It is unclear if this incident is related to the shooting on Gerard Way that happened earlier this evening.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
