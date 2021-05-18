SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in a hit and run Tuesday morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the incident on Boland Way, near East Columbus Avenue, around 10:20 a.m. today.
The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Walsh add the the department's traffic unit is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
