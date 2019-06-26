EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in East Longmeadow.
Police were called to a home along Somers Road late Tuesday afternoon.
When our crew arrived on-scene, police tape was seen wrapped around a home and several police cruisers out front.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, told Western Mass News that there is currently an "active homicide investigation bring conducted" by State Police assigned to the D.A.'s office, East Longmeadow Police, and the D.A.'s murder unit.
Leydon noted that there was one victim in the incident. That person's identity has not yet been released.
One arrest has also been made. Arraignment is expected to take place Wednesday in Palmer District Court.
Additional information regarding the incident was not immediately available.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
