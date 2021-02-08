PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a crime scene in Palmer.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Palmer Police and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office are investigating a homicide.
Fox Street is currently blocked off and we are told it has been since around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
It looks as though their focus is on the houses in the middle of the dead-end street.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
