SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating a homicide in the South End of the city Wednesday morning.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300 block of Main Street at around 2:30 a.m for a ShotSpotter activation.
While on their way to the scene, officers spotted a private vehicle transporting a man to the hospital.
Officers immediately began to administer first aid until AMR arrived.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The Springfield Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments.
