One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Springfield that took place Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a report of a man down along the 600 block of Union Street around 4 a.m. today.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

That victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.

Western Mass News is following this investigation and will continue to provide more information. 

