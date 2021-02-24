chicopee st investigation

(Western Mass News photo)

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are investigating an incident in the Chicopee Center neighborhood of the city Wednesday morning.

According to police, Chicopee Street from the Exit 3 off ramp to the Davitt Bridge was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

The road was reopened just before 7 a.m.  No details on the circumstances surrounding the investigation were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. We'll be sure to bring you any updates as soon as we get them.

