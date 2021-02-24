Springfield main st investigation

(Western Mass News Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating an incident in the South End of the city Wednesday morning.

Our Western Mass crew spotted multiple cruisers and crime scene tape around the McDonald's located at 360 Main Street.

A forensics truck was also spotted in the parking lot around 6:30 a.m.

Police have not released any information about the incident but are expected to later Wednesday morning. It's unclear if the incident took place at the business at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments.

