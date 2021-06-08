SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a late-morning shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 300 block of Bay Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police arrived on-scene and found an adult male gunshot victim. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
