LEVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been hospitalized after a crash in Leverett.

Leverett Fire Chief John Ingram told Western Mass News that two vehicles collided around 6:40 p.m. Friday on Long Plain Road.

Both drivers went to Baystate Medical Center with critical injuries.  One driver was flown by medical helicopter to Springfield, while the other was taken by ambulance.

No other people were inside either car.

Long Plain Road was closed to traffic until approximately 11 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

