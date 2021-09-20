CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police said that the crash took place in the area of Meadow Street and Shaw Park Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday.
Meadow Street is closed between Roy Street and the Pride gas station while the crash reconstruction team investigates.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
