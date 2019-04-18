HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are continuing to investigate a six-car crash that occurred on High Street Thursday afternoon.
Holyoke Fire officials tell us that a portion of the street was blocked off as they worked to remove the damaged cars from the roadway.
Thankfully, all of the occupants that were involved were not injured.
It is unclear if any citations were issued to any of the drivers.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.
