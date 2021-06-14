SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news Monday evening, one person is dead after a shooting in a convenience store in Springfield earlier Monday morning. Western Mass News is now digging deeper into the location of the murder.

This was not the first shooting to happen at One Stop Plaza on Central Street. Police said one man was killed earlier Monday morning, and Western Mass News has learned just last year in the same plaza, another man was also killed.

A convenience store in Springfield is now the site of a homicide investigation.

On Monday, the Springfield Police Department was seen combing for clues trying to figure out what lead to a broad daylight shooting that killed a man inside Buzy Bees convenience store in One Stop Plaza.

For more than six hours, police cruisers, crime scene services, and caution tape lined the parking lot of the plaza on Central Street. Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the morning. Officers said the victim died in the store.

Neighbors tell Western Mass News they believe the victim is the owner of the Buzy Bee store, but his identity has not yet been released.

This is not the first shooting in the One Stop Plaza.

Western Mass News is digging deeper into the location of this fatal shooting. Just last summer, Western Mass News cameras were rolling on a similar scene in the same

parking lot.

This was the scene in August of 2020. Police said two men were shot in the One Stop Plaza. They said the incident began as a fight and then led to three people shooting at each other.

One man died from his injuries.

One neighbor across from the plaza wishes to remain anonymous but told Western Mass News he doesn’t feel comfortable having his grandchildren over his house with the known violence repeatedly happening on Central Street.

No other injuries have been reported in Monday’s shooting. This is still an ongoing investigation.