CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- Police are investigating an overnight crash in Chicopee Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Chicopee Street around 1 a.m.
Our Western Mass News crews spotted a badly damaged car with damage to the driver's side door and deployed airbags up on a sidewalk. An ambulance was also spotted on scene.
No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.
