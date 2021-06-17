WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a pedestrian accident along Daggett Drive in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said that the pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The department's accident reconstruction team is on-scene investigating and motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes because traffic is being diverted.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.