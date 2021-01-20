AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers are being urged to avoid part of Mill Street in Agawam due to a crash between a pedestrian and vehicle.
Agawam Police said that the incident took place on Mill Street, between Franklin Street and Poplar Street.
Police remain on-scene investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information.
