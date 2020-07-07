PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Kent Avenue.
Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Kent Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation.
Callers reported a shooting and said a woman had been shot, police said. Witnesses helped to identify the suspect vehicle as a maroon Chrysler van, police said. Police confirmed this through video surveillance footage.
Officers found a female victim on the south side of the street across from 14 Kent Ave., police said. She was identified as a 43-year-old Pittsfield resident and she had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Shell casings were discovered in the area, police said.
The victim’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, police said.
Officers located the suspect vehicle a short distance from the scene of the shooting, police said, which was towed from the scene and will be processed for evidence.
People of interest have been identified and charges against them will likely come out at some point, police said.
This investigation remains ongoing and additional details may be released at a later date, police said. The victim’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Anyone who has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Losaw at 413-448-9700 x572. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and a message to TIP411 (847411).
