HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after gunfire was exchanged on a Holyoke street Tuesday morning.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that police were called to Sargeant Street, between Pine Street and Walnut Street, for a report of gunfire around 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings.
As investigators were searching the area, they were told that there had been an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles and there was a report of a possible victim.
Area hospitals were alerted and told to contact Holyoke Police if a shooting victim arrived at their facility, but so far, no victim has been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip, including that it's for Holyoke.
