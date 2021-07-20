ENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are investigating a report of a person in the Connecticut River near the Massachusetts-Connecticut state line.
Enfield Police said that the sighting was reported in the area of the Route 57 bridge in Agawam.
Agawam fire crews, as well as Suffield Police and Enfield Police and Fire, are on-scene.
Enfield Police noted that crews will be in the area "for the immediate future." However, there shouldn't be any impact to traffic and they added there are no threats to the public.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
