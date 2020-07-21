SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a mall jewelry store was robbed in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that two suspects went to the Kay Jewelers at Eastfield Mall shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, smashed a glass counter, and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

