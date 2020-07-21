SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a mall jewelry store was robbed in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that two suspects went to the Kay Jewelers at Eastfield Mall shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, smashed a glass counter, and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
No injuries were reported.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.