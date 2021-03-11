RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on Huntington Road in Russell.
The crash happened between the old VFW and the emergency traffic pull-off only a short time ago, officials said.
The Russell Police Department told Western Mass News the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and that the road has since reopened to traffic.
Officials added that the incident remains under investigation by the department.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
