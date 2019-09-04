Police investigating rollover on Burnett Rd. in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a rollover that occurred on Burnett Road in Chicopee Wednesday night.
According to Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, as they were responding to assist officials with a fire over on Marten Street, officers were called to Burnett Road near Roback Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remains limited at this time, Wilk adds that officials arrived to find that a car had rolled over onto its side.
We're told that an accident reconstruction team was not called in to assist with the investigation, and that the road will remain open to through traffic.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
