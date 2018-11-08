AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rumors are under investigation at Agawam High School.
Police were on the school’s campus after rumors spread about violence at school and parents were not taking any chances.
Late Thursday morning, parents were lined up to pick up their students. They said that they would rather be safe than sorry.
"I just finished work, I got a text from my daughter saying that a rumor or a threat on social media," said one parent, who didn't want to be identified.
Cars lined the driveway leading up to Agawam High School Thursday.
"This is disturbing," said student Avery Szulc.
Western Mass News talked to a parent who did not want to be identified about how she learned about the rumor.
"People are being dismissed there are a ton of people in the rotunda. Parents have gotten a lot of the kids out. I called the school, I haven’t heard anything. There is no notice from the school, but I’m here," that parent explained.
Agawam Public Schools said: "Rumors have been circulating on social media that a student was threatening Agawam High School students at dismissal today.”
"We weren’t given any idea of what was going on and it just became chaos," Szulc added.
The administration did not place the school into lockdown, nor did they cancel classes, but some students and parents said they were still uneasy.
"I don’t know anything about the threat, but I feel like I should. I feel like I should have been told," Szulc said.
Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis explained, "We did have an incident at the high school last week. We were on top of that incident with our SRO, who is on-site here every day. In the wake of that incident, things dialed up on social media with respect to rumors."
Gillis said that they followed every lead.
"This was a rumor. That’s all it was. There was never a post that we can locate at this point, not a text message that indicated any sort of threat - credible or otherwise," Gillis added.
The police assigned officers to the high school through the day.
"It was really exacerbated by the feelings and events that occured overnight in Clifornia. We always take a proactive approach when it comes to matters of the safety of our students," Gillis said.
Parents told Western Mass News that this will be an excused absence for those who chose to leave.
"It’s unfortunate that this is the world we live in," Szulc said.
There's no word on what sparked these rumors or the nature of this rumor.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
