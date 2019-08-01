Police investigating series of break-ins in Florence.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of break-ins that occurred in the Florence section of town.
According to Northampton Police Chief Kasper, around 8:45 on the morning of July 22, police officers, detectives, and members of the Crime Scene Services Unit were called to the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant on Pine Street for a report of a breaking and entering.
While details surrounding that incident remain limited at this time, Chief Kasper says the suspect(s) got away with a small amount of money.
One week later, around 11:05 on the night of July 29, officials responded to the Balin Eye Center on Locust Street for a report of a window that had been smashed.
Chief Kasper stated that the cleaning person informed invesitgators that she was inside when she heard a strange sound.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that someone had thrown a piece of cement through the glass, but did not enter the business.
On Tuesday, officers, detectives, and members of the Crime Scene Services Unit were called to Orchard Electric on Florence Road around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering.
Chief Kasper says that officials had determined that the suspect(s) had slipped in through a window and got away with a small amount of cash.
Anyone with any information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the Northampton Police Department at 413-587-1100.
Chief Kasper adds that, if you see or hear anything suspicious in the overnight hours in the Florence section of town, you are encouraged to notify police immediately.
