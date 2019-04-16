SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are investigating a serious crash in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.
That crash occurred just before noon Tuesday near the intersection of Pinevale Street and Worcester Street.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the crash was "serious" in nature, but no other information was immediately available.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
