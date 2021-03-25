SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash along Parker Street in Springfield.
Witnesses on the scene told Western Mass News that the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Our crew reports seeing damage to the front end of a vehicle and a motorcycle helmet nearby. However, the motorcycle was seen approximately 100 yards down the road.
Parker Street is currently closed between Boston Road and North Branch Parkway.
It is not yet known if there were any injuries or if anyone has been hospitalized.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
