SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating an early-afternoon shooting in the city.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Mill Street around 12:45 p.m.
When they arrived, police found an adult male gunshot victim. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The shooting took place across from the New England Funeral and Cremation Center. According to their website, a funeral service was taking place right before the shooting.
A portion of Mill Street was closed for a time while investigators remained on-scene, but the road has since reopened.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
We will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
