SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden D.A.'s Office says a homicide investigation is underway following reports of multiple officers at the 5 Town Plaza area of Springfield this afternoon.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh tell us that they were called to the area of Cooley Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
When they arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of a red Jeep.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
When our crew arrived on scene, we could see police had yellow crime scene tape up around a red vehicle with the driver's side window all shattered.
Several Western Mass News viewers have reached out to report the police activity to us. This is a busy shopping area with Burlington Coat Factory right there, and Big Y nearby.
This incident is under the investigation by the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
