SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Breaking news on Shawmut Street in Springfield.
Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Saturday night on Shawmut Street. Police confirmed a shooting also took place on the same street.
There were evidence markers on the ground and visible damage to the two cars at the scene.
Police would not confirm if there were any injuries or any further information. Crews were still on scene late Saturday night investigating.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.