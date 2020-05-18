SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting on Cherry Street.
Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said it happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Officers responded and located an adult female gunshot victim inside a car.
We're told she is expected to recover and is in stable condition at Baystate Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation.
