SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden D.A.'s Office says a homicide investigation is underway following reports of multiple officers at the 5 Town Plaza area of Springfield this afternoon.
This is behind the Texas Roadhouse on Cooley Street.
Western Mass News has learned that police were called to the 5 Town Plaza parking lot area just after noon Saturday.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh confirms a Homicide Unit is on scene.
When our crew arrived on scene, we could see police had yellow crime scene tape up around a red vehicle with the driver's side window all shattered.
Several Western Mass News viewers have reached out to report the police activity to us. This is a busy shopping area with Burlington Coat Factory right there, and Big Y nearby.
The investigation by authorities continues at this hour. Springfield Police confirm there is no threat to public safety at this time.
As soon as we have more information, we will update this story. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 10 p.m. on FOX6 for the latest.
