SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a shooting on Glenwood Street in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators told Western Mass News that they received calls a little after 4 p.m. today,
A car and a home were hit by the gunfire.
There are no reports of any injuries or suspects at this time,
The incident is still under investigation.
