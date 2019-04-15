AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Agawam are investigating after a man was shot late last night.
Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that police were called to home on North Street in the town's Feeding Hills section around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a report that someone had been shot.
Officers arrived and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rendered first aid, then transported to an area hospital for treatment.
"The victim underwent emergency surgery, and is expected to survive," McGovern added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Agawam Police at (413) 786-4768.
McGovern noted that incident remains under investigation and more information will be released when possible.
