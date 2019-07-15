SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just after 10 a.m. today, police responded to the 200 block of Pendleton Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation.
When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Walsh said that victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where doctors report that the man is in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
