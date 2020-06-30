SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 0-100 block of Ranney Street, police said.
Around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation.
Officers found and provided first aid to an adult male gunshot victim, police said.
He was transported to Baystate hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.