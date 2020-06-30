SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 0-100 block of Ranney Street, police said.

Around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers found and provided first aid to an adult male gunshot victim, police said.

He was transported to Baystate hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

