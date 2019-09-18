SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim was found by Springfield Police early Wednesday morning on the 600 Block of Union Street.
Springfield Police Capt. Scott Richard told Western Mass News that the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center after serious injuries.
Union Street is closed between Eastern Avenue and Hancock Street.
Western Mass News is following this investigation and will continue to provide more information.
