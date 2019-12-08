WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating possible shots fired at a Walmart Supercenter on Springfield Road in Westfield.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday evening.
There was no one injured from the shooting, but the incident is still under investigation as police continue to look for the suspect.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
